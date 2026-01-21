Getty Images Sport
Club América reportedly eye post-World Cup return for Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez
- Getty Images Sport
Midfield reinforcement prioritized
Club América are already shaping their medium-term sporting vision as they aim to remain competitive both domestically and on the international stage. According to reports from Medio Tempo and Fox Sports, the club is interested in bringing Jiménez back in the future, but their immediate focus lies elsewhere. América have already opened talks with Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga, making it clear that strengthening the midfield is the top priority. The plan is to add a dynamic box-to-box presence capable of providing balance, tempo, and attacking creativity - an area that has shown clear inconsistency so far this season.
- AFP
Post-World Cup return
Jiménez, whose contract with Fulham expires this summer, would arrive as a free agent and at a mature stage of his career. Club executives believe his experience, leadership, and goal-scoring instincts could be decisive in high-pressure moments, while also strengthening the squad’s identity by blending national talent with internationally proven figures.
- Getty Images Sport
Experience and leadership
The potential reunion would carry strong symbolic weight for supporters. Jiménez previously made 102 overall appearances for América before earning his move to Europe. That spell established him as one of Mexico’s most promising forwards of his generation - one whose journey could now come full circle back at the Estadio Azteca.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Club América?
Club América have endured a forgettable start to the Clausura 2026 season. After three matches, they have collected just two points and are yet to score a single goal in the tournament. Their next test will come on Jan. 31, when they face Necaxa on Matchday 4.
Advertisement