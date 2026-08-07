Clean sheet king David Raya backed to make Premier League Golden Glove history in 2027 as ex-Arsenal goalkeeper assesses shutout supremacy

Quizzed on whether Raya can make history in 2027 by picking up another prized goalkeeping gong, ‘Invincibles’ squad member Stack - speaking exclusively GOAL courtesy of Haypp - said: “I would not rule it out, I really wouldn't.

“Look, clean sheets, having been a goalkeeper myself, it's not solely down to the individual as a goalkeeper. Everyone's going to play a key part in that. Defending set plays, how your team is set up, out of possession, defending crosses from wide areas, having defenders and players that want to put their body on the line, block crosses, stop shots. And I think that is Arsenal's make-up, which I think is why Raya has had so many clean sheets.

“On top of that, obviously, his performances individually have been absolutely standout. But the thing as well with Raya, he plays with risk. He does put himself under pressure and he does give himself opportunities to make mistakes because of the way he plays. Because he plays on the edge, he plays with risk, he plays passes that other goalkeepers would probably turn down because they've got belief and confidence, not only in themselves but in who they're giving the ball to. I think he has to take a lot of credit for that.

“Some goalies probably have the mindset or the mentality of keep the ball as far away from my goal as possible and it gives me more chance of not conceding. But in Raya’s case, he's desperate to get on the ball and make things happen from deep. And I think that's something that he has got above everyone else in the Premier League in terms of his ability to build from the back and create.

“For a goalkeeper, I think that's very, very special and I wouldn't rule him out winning the fourth.”