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Yosua Arya

Claude Makelele reveals Michael Olise transfer plea to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as he compares Bayern Munich & France star to Lionel Messi

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Claude Makelele has revealed he urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Michael Olise. The former Los Blancos midfielder also compared the Bayern Munich winger's ability to influence games to Lionel Messi, while insisting Olise should not be compared to Jude Bellingham.

  • Makelele backs Real Madrid move for Olise

    Makelele has revealed he encouraged Perez to pursue Olise, insisting the Bayern and France winger would be worth a major investment. Speaking to Marca as a ComeOn ambassador ahead of the World Cup semi-finals, the former Madrid midfielder praised Olise's creativity and unpredictability, arguing that the 24-year-old possesses the kind of flair that excites supporters and teammates alike.

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    Makelele explains why Olise stands out

    Makelele outlined why he rates Olise so highly, pointing to the winger's creativity and ability to change matches. He said he had already shared that opinion directly with Perez.

    "Michael Olise to Real Madrid? I would support it. I had the opportunity to speak with President Florentino Perez and I told him that if there's money to spend on just one player, it's him," Makelele explained.

    "Olise brings back the feeling of watching football, the taste of what we experienced as children: talent, freedom, quality, effectiveness. When he's not on the pitch, his absence is noticeable."

    The former Chelsea midfielder then compared Olise's influence on games to that of Messi. He said: "When he's on form, you sense that, at any moment, like Messi, he can do something unexpected. Look at [Ousmane] Dembele, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Bradley] Barcola: they know he's capable of placing the ball in a space that other players don't even see. That's the modern football we love, the football that makes fans dream. Even the commentators are amazed by his technique. He's exceptional."

  • No Bellingham comparisons

    Despite his admiration for Olise, Makelele rejected comparisons with Jude Bellingham, insisting both players should be judged on their own achievements rather than against one another.

    "Jude Bellingham or Michael Olise? Let them speak for themselves. What they're doing is exceptional. I don't make comparisons," Makelele admitted. "That's my philosophy: you never compare the greats. You can't compare Pele with the generations that followed him, and with [Diego] Maradona, the comparisons never end.

    "[Zinedine] Zidane left his mark on world football and it will last forever, regardless of the generations that follow him. Let each of these young players build their careers in their own way and write their own name in the history of this sport."

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  • Paraguay v France: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Olise remains focused on the World Cup

    Olise is currently on international duty with France at the 2026 World Cup. Les Bleus are preparing to face Spain in the semifinals at Dallas Stadium, and the Bayern star is expected to help his country reach the final.

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