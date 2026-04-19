'You can’t become elite without rehearsal' - Claire Hutton, Lindsey Heaps shine as depth chart shifts: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

The U.S. women’s national team closed out its three-game series against Japan with a dominant 3-0 win, taking two of three matches in a valuable early test on the road to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup - now 433 days away.

With the clock ticking, head coach Emma Hayes is beginning to fine-tune her roster. This window offered a clear opportunity to evaluate - and with two drastically different starting XIs across the first two matches before a more experienced group returned in the finale, some players elevated their standing while others slipped down the depth chart.

“I think we’ve been really clear about what’s important to us - the process is always of the highest order,” Hayes said postgame. “Have we made progress in these three games? A million percent.”

The window also marked the return of Olympic gold medalist striker Sophia Wilson and center back Tierna Davidson, adding experience to a group that already featured a wide range of caps. Lindsey Heaps, with 176, anchored the midfield alongside 20-year-old Claire Hutton, who entered camp with just 18.

“You can’t become elite without rehearsal, failure and learning - it doesn’t go in a straight line,” Hayes added. “Of course I want to win every game, but not at the expense of what we’re trying to build.”

Hayes leaned on experience in the opener before rotating all 11 starters in the second match, where Hutton wore the captain’s armband and the lineup averaged just 23.9 caps. For the finale, that number jumped to 60.7 - and the difference showed. Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Kennedy Wesley all found the net in a performance defined by sharper execution in the final third.

After failing to capitalize consistently in the first match - and drawing a blank in the second - Hayes framed the improvement in familiar terms.

“If you want 200 people at your restaurant every night, your cooking has to be on point all the time - not some of the time,” she said.

With World Cup qualifying approaching, Hayes is narrowing in on her core group.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look…