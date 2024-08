This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

San Diego FC sign Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten, immediately send on loan to FC Nordsjælland Major League Soccer Nottingham Forest Premier League Transfers English-American winger Alex Mighten has signed for San Diego FC ahead of their MLS debut in 2025. He will now go on loan to FC Nordsjælland. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below San Diego FC joins MLS in 2025 as expansion franchise

Club building roster in advance of debut

Latest addition is Alex Mighten Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below