MN Press Photo
Five-star gamble! Tzolis inspires wild Greek comeback as brave Jovanovic throws all five strikers at Serbia
Tzolis sparks comeback before Jovanovic launches all-out attack
Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis proved instrumental as Greece recovered from an early deficit to claim a memorable 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. After Andrija Zivkovic headed the hosts in front after just four minutes, Tzolis tormented the Serbian defence before scoring a deserved 74th-minute equalizer.
Seeking a dramatic winner, Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic made an unprecedented tactical shift.
The manager transitioned into a 4-2-4 shape, deploying all five squad forwards across the closing stages.
- MN Press Photo
Tzolis praises team composure after dominant away display
Reflecting on his match-winning contribution, Tzolis praised his team-mates for refusing to panic after conceding an early goal in a hostile away environment. The 24-year-old expressed immense satisfaction with the team's composure, highlighting that Greece generated 21 match attempts despite facing an inspired Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal.
Tzolis emphasized that starting their League A campaign with three points on the road justifies their aggressive approach.
"I'm very happy that we turned this result around," Tzolis stated. "We conceded the goal very quickly, which was difficult to manage at the opponent's home ground. I think we didn't play with anxiety. It was a fair victory, even though it came in the last minute. We deserved it a little earlier."
Jovanovic admits anxiety over wild five-striker gamble
Addressing reporters after substitute Tasos Douvikas headed home a 95th-minute winner, Jovanovic candidly admitted the emotional toll of his late tactical risk. The Greek manager threw Vangelis Pavlidis, Fotis Ioannidis, Charalampos Kostoulas, Christian Tetteis, and Douvikas onto the pitch together to break down Serbia's deep defensive block.
Jovanovic noted that while the ultra-attacking gamble created late defensive vulnerability, the squad's persistent pressure ultimately earned its reward.
"I suffered too for putting all five in," Jovanovic admitted with a smile. "Sometimes you take some risks. I'm happy that all of them played a good game. I won't hide from you that I suffered too with that. It was a game in which after so many opportunities, you take a risk."
- Starsport
Confident Greeks turn focus to tough Germany test
The dramatic victory elevates Greece to the top of Group A2 alongside the Netherlands ahead of Sunday's away fixture against Germany in Augsburg. Tzolis urged his team-mates to maintain their tactical focus and defensive discipline against superior European opposition.
Greece complete their match recovery in Belgrade before traveling to Germany for their second group fixture.
Jovanovic's side look to carry their attacking confidence into Augsburg.
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