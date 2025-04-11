Christos Mouzakitis: Greece's newest 'golden generation' starlet who became a midfield magician after nearly losing his eye - and is now wanted by Arsenal & Man Utd

At 18 years of age, the midfielder has already cemented his status as one of his country's finest players in any position

Out of seemingly nowhere, Greece has suddenly become a hotbed for some of the world's most promising youngsters. We've already covered strikers Charalampos Kostoulas, nicknamed 'Babistuta', and Miroslav Klose prodigy Stefanos Tzimas here on NXGN. Now, it's the turn of midfielder Christos Mouzakitis.

A wonderfully flair-filled lefty who can break the lines by means of pass or dribble, the 18-year-old Olympiacos playmaker has gone from little-known starlet to a transfer gossip column regular and a starter for his country in the space of a few months. Some of Europe's biggest and best clubs are in the mix to sign him, including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest, who are also controlled by Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis.

So, who is Mouzakitis? What has he done to warrant this sort of interest? Could he actually form part of Greece's new generation headlined by so many budding superstars? GOAL has you covered...