Best football books to buy this Christmas 2026

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for a football obsessive is notoriously tricky. Another club scarf? They already have four. A new replica kit? You’re staring down the barrel of £85 plus.

Fortunately, 2026 has delivered a vintage crop of football literature that makes wrapping up something thoughtful and genuinely thrilling easier than ever.

Whether the fan in your life craves raw, dressing-room exposés, forensic tactical deep dives, or the defining stories of a blockbuster year on the pitch, we’ve sifted through the shelves to bring you the best football books to gift (or treat yourself to) this festive season.