Christian Pulisic is staying, but could Noahkai Banks and Zavier Gozo join him? Projecting the USMNT’s 2030 World Cup XI

After every World Cup, the projections begin. Four years later, when the next tournament arrives, most of them look laughable. There is no guessing game quite like predicting what a national team will become after a full cycle of growth, change and unforeseen twists. The predictions may be educated, but history has a habit of making fools of even the smartest ones.

When we did this exercise after the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup exit, Folarin Balogun had not yet committed to the U.S. Matt Freese was an MLS backup. Alex Freeman was known only inside Orlando City’s academy, and few could have imagined Yunus Musah would no longer be one of the team’s most important players. And, seriously, who in their right mind would have predicted Tim Ream would still be here?

All of that is to say this isn’t easy. Some key players in the USMNT’s 2030 squad may not yet be on the radar. Others will be familiar names whose paths take unexpected turns. And while social media is already eager to hand the team to the player pool’s most-hyped teenagers, plenty of established players will remain in the fight for places.

Predicting 2030 may be impossible, but that does not make the exercise any less worthwhile. With that in mind, GOAL projects what the U.S. XI could look like when the next World Cup begins in four years.