Why didn't Christian Pulisic take crucial AC Milan penalty? Sergio Conceicao gives bizarre explanation as USMNT star passes responsibility to Santiago Gimenez before disastrous miss against Napoli
Sergio Conceicao has explained why USMNT star Christian Pulisic did not take a crucial penalty for AC Milan, which Santiago Gimenez went on to miss.
- Milan beaten 2-1 by Napoli
- Had chance to pull goal back from spot
- Pulisic passed duty to Gimenez, who missed