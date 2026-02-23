Getty Images Sport
Christian Pulisic & Co surprise AC Milan fans by unveiling fourth kit for Parma game as Zlatan Ibrahimovic gifts new jersey to rap superstar guest Megan Thee Stallion
A San Siro surprise
The shirt itself is a high-fashion collaboration with the renowned Italian streetwear label Slam Jam, designed to bridge the gap between football culture and Milanese style. Eschewing the standard photoshoot or high-budget launch video, the club decided the pitch was the best stage for the vibrant design. The kit draws heavy inspiration from Milan’s iconic late-90s and early-2000s aesthetic, featuring a metallic fabric reminiscent of the era when the club dominated both domestic and European football.
Streetwear meets the San Siro floodlights
Manufactured by Puma, the jersey captures a retro feel while utilising modern performance technology. The metallic sheen was particularly striking under the stadium lights, providing a glistening effect as the players completed their pre-match rituals. While the fabric pays homage to the "mercurial" shirts of decades past, fans will be hoping this 2026 version avoids the static cling issues often associated with the era’s replica kits.
The design stays true to a minimalist streetwear philosophy, featuring clean black block trim and a classic foldover collar. A unique touch for the collaboration is hidden inside the garment, where the Slam Jam tagline, "Chaos is Order", is printed discreetly inside the nape of the neck. It is a bold statement for a club that prides itself on being at the intersection of sport and fashion, further cementing their status as one of the most culturally relevant teams in the global game.
Zlatan hosts Megan Thee Stallion
The glamour of the evening wasn't restricted to the pitch. Club icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now a senior advisor to the Rossoneri management, hosted a globally recognised guest of honour: American rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. The crossover of sports and entertainment was at the forefront of the event as the legendary Swede welcomed the Grammy-winning artist to the home of Italian football.
Ibrahimovic gifted the "Hiss" rapper her very own version of the new fourth kit. The pair were spotted laughing and talking in the pitchside VIP section, where they watched the match unfold. The presence of such a high-profile American star, coupled with Pulisic’s involvement on the field, highlights Milan’s ongoing strategy to expand their brand influence across the Atlantic and beyond the traditional confines of Serie A.
Pulisic returns but title hopes fade
On the sporting side, the match marked a significant individual milestone for Pulisic, who made his first start for the club in over a month. The USMNT international has been carefully managed by the medical staff following recent injury concerns, and his return to the starting XI was a welcome sight for Milan faithful.
Despite the excitement surrounding the kit launch and the celebrity guest, the afternoon ended in frustration for the home side as they struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Parma outfit.
The celebratory atmosphere was dampened by a disappointing 1-0 defeat, a result that leaves Milan's title aspirations hanging by a thread while also ending their 24-matches unbeaten streak in the Serie A. The loss means they now trail local rivals and league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points with only 12 games remaining in the campaign. While the "Chaos is Order" mantra may resonate in the fashion world, the Rossoneri will need to find a way to bring more order on the pitch if they are to claw back the deficit at the top of the table.
