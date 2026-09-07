‘I can’t see anyone stopping them’ – Chris Sutton makes bold Arsenal prediction as Gunners emerge as Premier League ‘powerhouse’

Arsenal have laid down an imposing marker at the beginning of the Premier League season. The Gunners have secured a maximum nine points from their opening three matches, conceding just a single goal in the process. Their flawless early form has included big players stepping up at crucial moments. It was perfectly highlighted by a recent victory over London rivals Chelsea.

The impressive start has drawn massive praise from observers. Former Premier League winner Sutton is the latest to publicly declare the north London club as the clear team to beat this season.