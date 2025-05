This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chivas reportedly considering Mexican international César Montes as defensive reinforcement ahead of Apertura 2025 Liga MX C. Montes CD Guadalajara Montes is currently under contract with Lokomotiv Moscow through mid-2029, but could return to Liga MX Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chivas would need to pay a transfer fee near $5.5 million

Montes has experienced relegation twice in La Liga

He played for Espanyol and Almería in Spain, Russia with Lokomotiv Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱