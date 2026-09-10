AFP
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski trade blows as Inter Miami salvage draw in record-breaking Chicago clash
Record crowd watches Soldier Field spectacle
Two of Europe's greatest club legends took centre stage on Wednesday night as Chicago Fire and Inter Miami played out a 1-1 draw. The highly anticipated MLS clash took place at Soldier Field and delivered on its massive billing.
A staggering 63,094 fans packed into the stadium to watch the star-studded affair. The incredible turnout set a new home attendance record for Chicago, surpassing the previous benchmark set during the exact same fixture last season.
With global superstars like Messi, Lewandowski, and Casemiro all featuring, the match was a phenomenal advert for the league. The fans in attendance were treated to a fiercely competitive game that showcased both attacking brilliance and defensive resilience.
- AFP
European legends deliver the goals
It did not take long for the headline acts to make their mark on the contest. Former Bayern Munich and Barcelona striker Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Fire in the 10th minute, executing a trademark acrobatic finish to send the home crowd into a frenzy.
Despite trailing early, Inter Miami responded brilliantly shortly after the half-time interval. The equaliser came courtesy of another veteran with extensive European pedigree, as former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro found the back of the net.
The Brazilian international rose highest to power home a header from a precise corner kick delivered by Messi. The devastating combination highlighted the sheer quality at Miami's disposal, ensuring the visitors clawed their way back into the tightly contested match.
Messi makes more MLS history
The assist for Casemiro’s equaliser was Messi’s 13th of the campaign, putting him at the very top of the league's assist charts. However, the corner kick also cemented another staggering milestone in the Argentine's illustrious career.
Having already registered 18 goals this term, Messi became the first player in MLS history to record 30 or more goal contributions in three separate seasons. His enduring brilliance remains the driving force behind Miami's success.
Meanwhile, Chicago owed a great deal of their defensive solidity to goalkeeper Chris Brady. The shot-stopper produced six crucial saves throughout the evening, including a magnificent diving stop to deny German Berterame in the 16th minute, which kept his team firmly in the game.
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Title race intensifies heading into the weekend
The draw leaves both sides reflecting on a missed opportunity to capitalise on favourable results elsewhere. With league-leaders Nashville SC suffering a defeat to Toronto FC earlier in the day, a victory for either Chicago or Miami would have significantly altered the landscape at the top of the table.
Inter Miami currently sit in second place, trailing their Saturday opponents Nashville by nine points. The Herons are desperately trying to build momentum as they aim to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the LA Galaxy achieved the feat in 2012.
For the Fire, attention now turns to an important weekend showdown. They have a golden opportunity to leapfrog the New England Revolution and climb from fourth into third place when the two sides meet in a crucial head-to-head battle.
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