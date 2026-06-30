Chicago Fire confirm Robert Lewandowski transfer as ex-Barcelona striker pencilled in for MLS debut against Thomas Muller

Berhalter discussed the transfer following its completion, explaining how long the club had worked to secure the Poland international's signature and why they believed the move suited both player and club. He also praised Lewandowski's achievements, describing him as the standout striker of the modern era.

"It first came into the picture probably in January of [20]25," Berhalter told ESPN. "And then here we are, June of [20]26, and we're finally making the signing. We've been persistent. We've, you know, just kept contact with him, kept contact with his representative. This was a move that everyone truly believes is a great opportunity for Robert and for the city of Chicago.

"I think that it's very rare that a person wins every single place he goes. And that's Robert's track record. Not only does the team that he plays for win, but he performs at a very high level. There's no player in the top five leagues that has scored more goals than Robert in the last 15 years. I would call him the best forward of this generation. I don't think there's been a better forward in the last decade and a half than Robert Lewandowski."







