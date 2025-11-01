Chelsea women's player ratings vs London City Lionesses: Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr show their class as magic Matildas fire unbeaten Blues to WSL victory

Erin Cuthbert was handed a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock in the opening throes, but had her goal-bound effort blocked on the line by Wassa Sangare. However, Chelsea didn't need to wait long to open the scoring, as Carpenter got on the end of fellow wing-back Sandy Baltimore's cross to net her first goal for the Blues in the sixth minute.

Sjoeke Nusken should have doubled the lead after 20 minutes when she headed over from close range, and the Germany midfielder almost compounded her error when she lost possession on the edge of her own box later in the first half, only for Izzy Goodwin to fire over the crossbar under little pressure.

Bompastor's decision to deploy a 3-5-2 formation following the return to the line-up of Lucy Bronze meant numerous Chelsea players were getting used to new roles, and it showed in what was a sluggish display at times. Cuthbert, Aggie Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd came close to doubling their advantage in the second half, before substitute Kerr made the points safe in stoppage time with a delightful chipped finish.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...