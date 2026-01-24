Chelsea Arsenal WSL 2026Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Sam Kerr, where were you?! Striker goes missing & Guro Reiten falls flat as Blues suffer incredibly rare WSL defeat to hand Man City huge title advantage

Chelsea were handed a major blow to their hopes of retaining the Women's Super League title as they were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge by London rivals Arsenal on Saturday. The visiting Gunners struck twice in the second half through Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey, with the Blues failing to come up with a response. They are now in danger of the current gap to leaders Manchester City increasing to nine points by the end of the weekend.

Chelsea sat six points behind WSL leaders City before Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge, knowing victory in this London derby would be crucial to their title hopes. It was Arsenal who had the better chances in the first half, but the Blues managed to keep the visitors at bay to reach the break with the score at 0-0.

They were made to pay for a below-par display as Arsenal struck twice in seven second-half minutes, with Mead finishing ruthlessly before turning provider as Caldentey was given far too much time and space in the box to double Arsenal's lead.

Manager Sonia Bompastor looked to her substitutes' bench for a route back into the game, with the likes of Keira Walsh, Lauren James and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd being thrown on, but the hosts could only huff and puff in the final third as Arsenal saw out an impressive victory, consigning Chelsea to a rare league defeat.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge....

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (5/10):

    Made a couple of saves she would have expected to make but couldn't do much with either goal.

    Lucy Bronze (6/10):

    Good clearance off the line to stop Russo handing Arsenal an early lead. Maybe could have shown a little more leadership at critical points.

    Naomi Girma (4/10):

    Wasn't marking anyone when Caldentey received the ball in space to make in 2-0.

    Millie Bright (6/10):

    Made some crucial interventions during the opening phase of the game as Arsenal applied pressure. Left exposed by a quick counterattack when Mead struck.

    Midfield

    Ellie Carpenter (6/10):

    Had a tasty battle with McCabe down the right flank, winning some duels and losing a few as well.

    Wieke Kaptein (4/10):

    Failed to really assert herself in the midfield battle against Little and Caldentey and was hooked just after the hour mark.

    Guro Reiten (3/10):

    Couldn't make much of an impression as the No.10 behind Kerr and Thompson. Substituted early in the second half after a disappointing display.

    Erin Cuthbert (3/10):

    Deflected shot nearly crept in at the back post and also headed just wide in the first half. Had great opportunities but couldn't take them.

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Put in a couple of teasing crosses from out wide which evaded their targets.

    Attack

    Sam Kerr (3/10):

    Got robbed of possession in the build-up to Arsenal's opener, with some home fans upset with the decision of no foul. Didn't get many opportunities and was substituted early on.

    Alyssa Thompson (4/10):

    Looked sharp initially without getting much service. Came close to equalising and was left to rue that miss when Caldentey made it 2-0.

    Subs & Manager

    Keira Walsh (5/10):

    Helped Chelsea retain possession as they tried to get back into the game.

    Lauren James (6/10):

    Brought some much-needed energy and physicality but things didn't fall for her.

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (6/10):

    Another whose efforts to haul her side level were in vain.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (5/10):

    Showed fight but shot wide with her only attempt.

    Sjoeke Nusken (5/10):

    A late arrival when the game was already lost.

    Sonia Bompastor (2/10):

    Made some bold calls with her starting XI and it backfired quite horrendously, putting her side's title charge at risk. Will be praying that City are beaten by London City Lionesses on Sunday.

