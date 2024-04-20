Chelsea women player ratings vs Barcelona: Erin Cuthbert that is insane! Emma Hayes leads Blues to historic Champions League win in Barca's back yard as Ashley Lawrence & Jess Carter dominate

The European champions were dealt a first home defeat in over five years as they also failed to score for the first time since April 2022

Emma Hayes' Chelsea have one foot in the Women's Champions League final after Erin Cuthbert's sublime strike secured a shock 1-0 win over Barcelona. Jonatan Giraldez's side couldn't even manage a shot on target against the Blues as they failed to find the back of the net in a match for the first time in over two years.

Chelsea got lucky in the opening moments when Caroline Graham Hansen looked primed to give Barca the lead only for her to slip at the vital moment but, from there, the Blues grew into the game and they took the lead with a well-constructed and patient team move which ended with Sjoeke Nusken picking out Cuthbert who, in turn, rifled a shot into the top corner.

Barcelona thought they had the chance to level from the spot shortly after half-time but VAR intervened and ruled Salma Paralluelo to be interfering with play from an offside position, affecting Kadeisha Buchanan as Patri Guijarro's strike hit her arm. The Catalans didn't use that frustration to spur them on either, with there instead further scares at the other end as Mayra Ramirez had a big shout for a penalty turned down before she fired off target from a good position after out-muscling Guijarro.

There was still time for Barca to carve out some big chances, though. Graham Hansen picked out Paralluelo with five minutes to go, only for the Catalans' 30-goal forward to mis-hit her shot completely, and then two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas somehow missed from close range with the final kick of the game. Both attempts summed up a terrible day at the office for the home side but Chelsea deserve so much credit for a first-ever win over Barca, one which puts them in touching distance of the Champions League final.

