Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk to return to Chelsea after doping ban case resolved

The player highlighted his delight at seeing his ban ended early:

“After a long battle, the four-year ban that was imposed on me has been rescinded, and I am free to resume my career with immediate effect. I am grateful that this process has reached a conclusion, that I have been cleared to return to football and that I can now look ahead to my future.

“This has been the most difficult period of my career. As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance. My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me. I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and belief throughout this period."

Mudryk has been training alone after being banned from attending Chelsea's training ground and denied access to team facilities.