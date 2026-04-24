William Gallas urges Chelsea to snub Cesc Fabregas & hire 'harsh' La Liga coach to 'win things very soon' after Liam Rosenior sacking

Gallas believes his former club needs a serial winner to overhaul the dressing room culture rather than another emerging coach. He argues that the squad’s recent performances indicate a desperate need for a manager who is prepared to be uncompromising with his players.

Discussing why Atletico Madrid boss Simeone is the ideal candidate to bring immediate silverware back to west London, Gallas told Boyle Sports: "I think it all depends on what you are looking for. For the long-term, you can bring in Cesc Fabregas because he is doing well with his club at the moment. He is young and able to speak to a young squad. He’s doing a good job. In the long term, he can bring Chelsea back to the positions where everybody wants to see Chelsea.

"If you are thinking about the short-term, to have success straight away, they need that experienced head to guide them like Diego Simone and with his personality he can win things very soon with Chelsea. Maybe the Chelsea players need him too because we need to see more warriors and soldiers in the team after what they’ve shown us. I think you need that type of manager who is a little bit more harsh on the players."