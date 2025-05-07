Chelsea urged to swerve 'gimmicky' Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Club World Cup as Premier League legend aims 'he doesn't run' dig at Al-Nassr superstar

Chelsea have been urged not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, with Premier League icon Chris Waddle aiming a dig at the Al-Nassr star.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea told not to sign Ronaldo

Ex-PL star took a dig at Portugal legend

Blues play first Club World Cup game on June 16 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱