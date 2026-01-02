Getty
Chelsea 'couldn't care less' about Strasbourg as stunning accusation leveled at BlueCo owners as Liam Rosenior becomes favourite to replace Enzo Maresca
Maresca sacked: More managerial change at Stamford Bridge
The new year opened with a bang at Stamford Bridge, with it being revealed on January 1 that Maresca - who led Chelsea to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles last season, while also delivering Champions League qualification - had been relieved of his duties.
The Daily Mail has reported on the reasons why the trophy-winning coach was ushered through the exits in west London. Issues behind the scenes have been bubbling away for some time, with Maresca taking to questioning in public the supposed lack of support that he was receiving from the Blues’ board.
- Getty Images Sport
Why did Chelsea sack Maresca on the back of trophy triumphs?
The Italian skipped his final post-match press conference, following a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, with illness being cited for his absence. It has, however, been claimed that there was nothing wrong with the 45-year-old and he stands accused of becoming “unprofessional, disrespectful and also unfair” to those working alongside him.
The Mail also states that Maresca infuriated officials at Chelsea by “ignoring medical advice on players returning from injury, and playing them for too long”. Meanwhile, The Athletic have revealed that Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad Stadium has already spoken with Manchester City on a couple of occasions this season regarding a potential future role back in familiar surroundings.
All of that added up to the axe falling at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea finding themselves back in the market for another manager to take them forward. Various names have been added to that pot, including former fan favourites John Terry and Cesc Fabregas.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maresca's successor: Who will Chelsea bring in?
It is, however, Rosenior who appears to have moved to the front of the recruitment queue. He has never previously coached in the Premier League, but did play at that level for the likes of Fulham, Reading and Brighton.
He was once an assistant to Wayne Rooney at Derby, before taking the reins himself on an interim basis, and impressed with Hull City before stepping out of his comfort zone and heading to France.
Rosenior’s stock has continued to rise there, to the point that he could now be offered the chance to fill a prominent position back in his homeland. Chelsea are seemingly ready to make a move for the man tied to a team that also operates under the BlueCo ownership umbrella.
Chelsea part-owner Behdad Eghbali is considered to be heading up the search for a new boss in west London, with he attracting the most criticism from a disgruntled fanbase that once again find themselves asking questions of the direction in which the club are heading as they search for a fifth permanent manager in the space of three years.
- AFP
Rosenior becomes favourite: Chelsea prepared to disrupt Strasbourg
Not everybody is convinced that Rosenior, given his relative lack of experience, is the right man for a top job with European heavyweights. Frustration has been aired online by Blues supporters, and in France as Strasbourg - who sit seventh in Ligue 1 - face the threat of seeing their campaign disrupted by owners who are supposed to have their best interests at heart.
A source has told L’Equipe that Eghbali, Todd Boehly and Co “couldn’t care less” about events at Strasbourg, with mid-season interest in Rosenior seemingly proving as much. BlueCo will refute those allegations, but they appear ready to move the highly-rated tactician from one of their dugouts to another.
Chelsea need to get a new man at the helm quickly, with a testing trip to Manchester City next on the agenda for them, and are prepared to ruffle a few more feathers if that is what it takes to establish stability at Stamford Bridge.
Advertisement