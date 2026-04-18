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Chelsea star willing to join West Ham in summer tranfer move - but only if they avoid relegation
Disasi ready to commit to Hammers project
The 28-year-old defender joined the Hammers during the winter window in a deal that saw David Sullivan shell out £2 million in loan fees, and he has quickly become a cornerstone of Nuno's defensive unit. According to reports from The Athletic, "sources with knowledge" close to the player have suggested that Disasi is prepared to enter formal talks regarding a long-term contract once the season concludes. The former Monaco man has found a new lease of life in East London after a difficult period at Chelsea and a subsequent struggle for minutes during a loan spell at Aston Villa last season.
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Survival is the key for Nuno's transfer plans
While the prospect of securing Disasi on a permanent basis is a major boost for Nuno, the reality of the situation is dictated by the league table. West Ham currently find themselves in a scrap for survival, and it is understood that a drop to the Championship would effectively end any hopes of keeping the Frenchman. Disasi is keen to continue playing at the highest level and will only commit to the Hammers if they are a Premier League entity next term. Nuno, who has developed a strong working relationship with the centre-back, is desperate to keep him. However, the financial and sporting implications of relegation mean that the "door being open" for a move is strictly contingent on the club avoiding the drop in the final weeks of the campaign.
Nuno hails Disasi’s unbreakable confidence
Speaking ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace, Nuno praised the impact Disasi has had since arriving at the club. Despite the defender’s recent history of being sidelined at Chelsea, the manager insisted that his belief never wavered. "He joined high on confidence and believed in himself. Believe me, Axel was never low on confidence. He is a very positive boy. He arrived with the commitment to help and was very aware of the situation that we are," Nuno told reporters.
The Portuguese coach continued by addressing Disasi's journey through various clubs recently, stating: "In life, you go through ups, downs, disappointments, happiness, so it’s the reality of life. It’s not about being written off and having a point to prove to anyone."
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The knock-on effect for Mavropanos
Determining Disasi's future is not just about one player; it could also decide the fate of his defensive partner, Konstantinos Mavropanos. The duo have formed a formidable partnership that has caught the eye of several top-flight clubs. There is a growing belief within the club that if Disasi signs permanently, it would entice the Greek international to reject outside interest and remain at the London Stadium. Mavropanos has looked like a transformed player since Disasi’s arrival, which has led to significant interest from rival Premier League sides.