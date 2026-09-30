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Sonia Bompastor targets Women's Champions League glory with Chelsea ahead of emotional Lyon reunion
Bompastor prepares for emotional homecoming
Bompastor is preparing to lead Chelsea into a high-profile showdown at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the first time since leaving the French giants. The tactician boasts deep-rooted ties to the club, having represented Lyon as a player, served as academy director for eight years, and delivered major silverware as head coach. While acknowledging the sentimental nature of her homecoming, the former Lyon boss remains determined to secure all three points.
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Former champion confronts sentimental milestone
Returning to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais marks a deeply emotional occasion for Bompastor after spending years serving the club as a player, academy director, and head coach. Addressing her Lyon homecoming ahead of Wednesday's clash, Bompastor revealed: "It will be full of emotion; that's obvious.
"I'm not the only one on the staff or in this group of players - there are quite a few people who have played or coached here, in this great stadium. But there is a match to be played, and that's the most important thing. My task will be to focus on the preparations and to make sure that my team arrives ready for the match."
Dismissing suggestions of added pressure against her former employers, she added: "No, not necessarily. I always want to do well. It doesn't matter what game it is. We've just come off another big game against Arsenal, and we want to shine, to win. Yes, this is a special moment, maybe a bit more charged with emotions, but we know how to detach ourselves from that; it's part of our job. Emotionally and mentally, we know how to prepare so that the match remains the most important thing tomorrow."
Missing continental crown fuels drive
The Women's Champions League remains the solitary major piece of silverware to have eluded Chelsea throughout their era of domestic dominance in English football.
Explaining the London club's European ambition, Bompastor said: "Chelsea are a club with ambitions. So we always build a squad that can compete to win every trophy, especially the Champions League. It's the only one that's missing from the club. You have to find the right balance between experienced players and young talent. And then this competition is becoming more and more difficult. There are a lot of clubs now investing in women's football, and sometimes you need a bit of luck to help tip things in the right direction."
Assessing her squad's readiness to challenge Europe's elite, she insisted: "We are not far away. I think we have a team full of quality, a team with a lot of talent, and so we have to approach matches one by one, and also have the mentality to be very competitive. We approach matches with this killer spirit against big opponents."
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European heavyweights battle for supremacy
Chelsea head to France looking to build on their opening 1-0 win and wrestle top spot from their hosts. Lyon currently lead the section following an 8-0 rout of Servette, though the French powerhouses have won just two of their four previous meetings with the Blues. Wednesday's encounter promises an exacting test of Chelsea's formidable away pedigree at this stage of the competition.
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