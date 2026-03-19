While boardrooms are buzzing with tension, the most visible response is expected at Hill Dickinson Stadium. On Monday, it emerged that the Premier League would not be taking points off Chelsea despite a host of serious offences involving deals for some of the club’s biggest players. Instead of a deduction, Chelsea were handed a one-year transfer ban, suspended for two years, and hit with a fine viewed by many as paltry.

Consequently, fans of Everton, who were docked 10 points (later reduced to six) and plunged into relegation trouble in 2024 for spending breaches, are planning a major protest during Saturday’s match—which just happens to be against Chelsea. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire noted the disparity, stating: "If I was an Everton or Forest fan I would not be happy with this outcome."