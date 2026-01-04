Chelsea sack ANOTHER manager, Pep Guardiola leaves Man City & GOAL's seven bold predictions for the second half of the Premier League season

Nobody really believes that Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be sacked anytime soon - not least because the Dutchman lifted the Premier League trophy just over six months ago. The Reds have also recovered from a historically bad run of form to piece together an eight-game undefeated run in all competitions that put them back in the Champions League places.

However, we've seen nothing during the past five weeks to suggest that Liverpool are moving in the right direction again. Slot may have stopped the rot but there are zero signs of progress. Truth be told, we're no longer sure of the general plan because the players appear utterly devoid of ideas - which is a staggering state of affairs that reflects horribly on the manager.

Both Slot and his team are doing - and saying - the same things over and over again but, for some reason, still expecting different results. So, while we still expect Liverpool to qualify for next season's Champions League, that's only due to two factors: England will almost certainly have an extra spot again this year and the Reds' rivals for a top-five finish have even more problems than they do right now.

However, the scrutiny of Slot and his tactics is going to seriously intensify during the second half of what we're supremely confident will be a trophy-less season, because while Liverpool are picking up points again, they're still stinking out Anfield with their performances.