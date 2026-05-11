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Chelsea reprieve after bomb squad duty? Axel Disasi told Blues will be ‘looking back at him’ after productive West Ham loan transfer
Disasi was frozen out by Maresca & offloaded by Rosenior
Chelsea have struggled for consistency as a collective this season, with injury issues doing their cause few favours. Regular shuffling of a star-studded pack has taken place, leading to stability and continuity proving elusive.
That has been the case off the field as much as on it, with Maresca being relieved of his coaching duties shortly after 2026 was welcomed in. Rosenior lasted just 23 games as the Italian’s successor, with a tumble out of European qualification spots in the Premier League being taken.
A six-game losing streak was snapped last time out when drawing 1-1 at Liverpool, with caretaker boss Calum McFarlane also overseeing progress to the FA Cup final. Another permanent appointment in the dugout will be made this summer.
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How much Disasi cost Chelsea in 2023 transfer from Monaco
The arrival of a new boss will see clean slates handed out, which could work in favour of those that have found themselves stuck on the fringes of the fold. Disasi falls into that category, with his last appearance for Chelsea coming on January 20, 2025.
A loan to Aston Villa was sanctioned shortly after that, before being ostracised again in west London. A move across the English capital was made in February when linking up with West Ham. Disasi has graced 15 games as a Hammers loanee.
He has been unable to help steer them clear of relegation danger, but has helped to shore up a defensive unit that was looking alarmingly leaky. His pedigree has never been in doubt, with Chelsea parting with £38.5 million ($52m) in order to secure his signature back in 2023.
Could West Ham loan earn Disasi a fresh start at Chelsea?
His contract with the Blues is due to run until 2029, so could a reprieve be earned at the Bridge? Responding to that question, former Blues full-back Johnson - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “Well, obviously, he did have his chance. He was there for a while, had many games, didn't really look up to it.
“I think he lost the belief from the managers at the time. He's gone to West Ham and he's performed much, much better than he was at Chelsea. I don't know if that's maybe the pressure's off slightly, but it certainly isn't now!
“He can obviously play. Is he good enough to perform at the top of the league? Not so sure. He's still got many years in him. If he's on the upward trajectory now, I’m sure Chelsea will be looking back at him.”
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France international likely to be on the move again
Chelsea are, when everybody is fit, well stocked in the centre-half department. That could work against Disasi, with the Blues having seemingly moved on, and the more likely scenario this summer could be that a permanent transfer elsewhere is sanctioned.
If he is to leave, then the commanding defender will have taken in 61 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights. He has five senior caps for France to his name, but appears unlikely to break back into that fold any time soon after struggling for form and the faith of his managers at club level.