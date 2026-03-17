Chelsea player ratings vs PSG: Blues suffer WORST-EVER Champions League defeat as Mamadou Sarr and Moises Caicedo errors kill comeback dream

PSG took the lead on the night, and extended their advantage to four goals in total, with only six minutes on the clock. Makeshift right-back Mamadou Sarr failed to control a long ball in behind the Chelsea defence from goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, allowing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to nip in and fire beyond Robert Sanchez.

Less than 10 minutes later, PSG had another. Moises Caicedo gave possession away in central midfield and the visitors broke at pace, with Achraf Hakimi eventually pulling the ball back for Bradley Barcola to fire into the top corner.

Kvaratskhelia had the ball in the net once again on the half-hour mark but he was denied the goal by a late offside flag, before Barcola sprinted clear of Chelsea's high line before dragging his shot wide. Late in the first half, Safonov made two fine saves at the other end to thwart Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, while Sanchez denied Barcola after a fast counter-attack from the resulting corner.

Seconds after Liam Delap forced another stop out of Safonov, PSG scored again; Kvaratskhelia rolled the ball back for Hakimi, who was dispossessed by Andrey Santos on the edge of the box, but the loose ball fell kindly for Senny Mayulu to stroke into the top corner.

Chelsea had to finish the match with 10 men after Trevoh Chalobah was stretchered off with an injury after the hosts had used all five of their substitutes, but PSG dropped their intensity and no stoppage time was added on as the hosts were soon put out of their misery.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...