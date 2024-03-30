Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Cole Palmer must be fed up of this garbage! England winger's magical display counts for little as Djordje Petrovic howler costs Blues

The former Manchester City forward turned in an excellent showing once again - but the 10-man Clarets somehow earned a point.

Cole Palmer's heroics could not save Chelsea from an embarrassing slip up against 10-man Burnley as the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw. The England international was a danger throughout the game and took his goal tally up to 13 in the league, chipping in a penalty before tucking away a second late on in the game. However, his co-stars let him down as the relegation-threatened Clarets refused to give up and pulled level on two occasions to earn a vital point.

After a slow start, Chelsea eventually managed to take control of the game and thought they had taken the lead just after 20 minutes when Axel Disasi headed in from a Mykhailo Mudryk cross. A lengthy VAR check ruled it out, though, deeming the ball to have hit his arm before going in.

Chelsea kept up the pressure and had many attempts but came up against a strong Arijanet Muric in the Burnley goal. The breakthrough finally came just five minutes before half-time when Mudryk went down in the box and Lorenz Assignon was sent off for his second booking in two minutes, while manager Vincent Kompany also saw red before Cole Palmer chipped the spot kick beyond Muric.

Despite the upset right before the break, Burnley emerged from half-time raring to go and found the equaliser through a fantastic Josh Cullen strike from the edge of the box. Mauricio Pochettino's team had the vast majority of possession but struggled to create great chances as Burnley held tight and Muric pulled off some excellent saves. It was the visitors who enjoyed the better of chances when Lyle Foster nipped in behind Benoit Badiashile and got off a good header, but Djordje Petrovic denied him.

The home team finally put an end to their frustration, though, and surprise, surprise, it was Palmer who kept his head cool when he got onto a flick from Raheem Sterling and slotted it into the net. Amazingly, though, Dara O'Shea popped up with another equaliser, heading through the hands of Petrovic. The visitors almost found the winner, too, hitting the crossbar before sending the follow up wide.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...