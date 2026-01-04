Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Enzo Fernandez to the rescue! Manager-less Blues battle to late draw as Reece James shines while Pedro Neto endures a nightmare

In Chelsea's first game since Maresca's sacking, the visitors began tentatively and never really laid a glove on City in the first half. Erling Haaland twice went close for the hosts, firstly through a deflected effort that was well saved by Filip Jorgensen and then when his curled strike rattled the post. After the Blues kept inviting pressure, Reijnders eventually punished them with a terrific finish at Jorgensen's near post three minutes from half-time.

The visitors started the second half with more gusto, and it should have been 1-1 through Pedro Neto, only for the winger's shot to clear the crossbar following great work from Fernandez. Chelsea improved as the match wore on, but didn't work goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma enough. That was, up until the 94th minute, when Fernandez stabbed home a deserved equaliser to stun the home crowd.

With Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior expected to be in charge for Wednesday's clash against Fulham, the 41-year-old will hope he can build on this result in midweek.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Etihad Stadium...