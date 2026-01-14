Garnacho Sanchez Rosenior Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
Jude Summerfield

Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Robert Sanchez shockers prove costly but super-sub Alejandro Garnacho's heroics keep Blues alive in Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea face a tall order to reach the Carabao Cup final after a shocking performance from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez handed Arsenal a 3-2 victory in the first leg of their semi-final. The Spaniard made two avoidable mistakes which allowed Ben White and Viktor Gyokeres to score, though Alejandro Garnacho bagged twice ether side of a Martin Zubimendi effort to ensure the Blues take some hope into the return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea impressed in their first game under new manager Liam Rosenior as they thumped Charlton Athletic 5-1 on Saturday, but the Blues made an awful start on Wednesday when Sanchez failed to reach Declan Rice's corner, handing White the easiest of headers to open the scoring in just the seventh minute.

The visiting Gunners applied a lot of pressure on the home goal, but the Blues did at least reach half-time only one goal down. However, another goalkeeping blunder allowed Gyokeres to tap in from close range to hand Arsenal a dominant position in the tie.

Substitute Garnacho then brought the hosts back into the contest by slotting through Kepa Arrizabalaga's legs before a fierce strike from Zubimendi restored Arsenal's two-goal lead. Garnacho then got his second of the night, though it still means Chelsea will have to overturn a deficit to reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (2/10):

    A real horror show. Flapped around awfully at an early corner to give White the simplest of headers and then couldn't hold onto a low cross which was pounced on by Gyokeres. Made one unreal save from Merino in the second half, but it was a largely irredeemable performance.

    Josh Acheampong (4/10):

    Didn't look totally comfortable out wide, with Trossard getting some joy out of the young defender.

    Wesley Fofana (4/10):

    Didn't offer too much leadership at the back, something that was sorely missing in Chelsea's defence.

    Trevoh Chalobah (3/10):

    Struggled to deal with Gyokeres' physicality and was pretty wasteful with his passing.

    Marc Cucurella (3/10):

    Yellow carded for a rather blatant foul on Saka as the pair renewed their rivalry. Very much lost that battle.

  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-CHELSEA-ARSENALAFP

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    Stepped in for the suspended Caicedo but couldn't offer the Ecuardorian's control in central midfield, especially with Arsenal duo Rice and Zubimendi performing so well.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Did create a couple of opportunities but was largely outclassed by Arsenal's midfielders.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Struggled to pick the ball up in good areas and didn't get many shots away before his withdrawal late on.

  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Estevao (7/10):

    Seemed to talk himself into a booking after an altercation with Trossard. Did pose plenty of threat when he was able to run at Timber.

    Marc Guiu (4/10):

    Really couldn't make much of an impact on the game and was hooked for Garnacho as Rosenior sought a route back into the game.

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Sparked into life during the second half by setting up Garnacho's first goal and looked dangerous whenever Chelsea ventured forward from that point on.

  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (8/10):

    Produced a moment of calm in front of goal to reduce the deficit and bring his side back into the game and then bagged another goal to make it 3-2. Chelsea are only alive in the tie thanks to the Argentinian.

    Benoit Badiashile (5/10):

    Came on for Acheampong and picked up a booking for a foul on Saka shortly after.

    Jorrel Hato (4/10):

    Came on to bolster the defence but it still looked a little flimsy.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (4/10):

    Like Hato, added some fresher legs at the back, but Chelsea still looked vulnerable.

    Shumaira Mheuka (N/A):

    The 18-year-old was thrown into the mix late on as Chelsea chased an equaliser.

    Liam Rosenior (6/10):

    What is a manager to do when a goalkeeper makes two catastrophic errors like Sanchez did at Stamford Bridge? The new boss will at least have been happy with the response and getting two goals back thanks to Garnacho.

