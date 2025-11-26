How Chelsea plan to pave the way for Mike Maignan transfer as Blues step up talks for contract rebel AC Milan goalkeeper

Maignan has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his time in Milan. He's also the No.1 for France and wore the captain's armband back in October in the absence of injured skipper Kylian Mbappe. France boss Didier Deschamps explained why he went with his goalkeeper. He said: "Mike is a leader. Against Azerbaijan, when Kylian came off, Mike took over the armband. The fact that he has been able to play so many matches means that he is solid. He is a great competitor, even in training. He is a workaholic, sometimes a little too much in my opinion. But that's how he is."

The stopper also does not lack for confidence. When asked if he is the best goalkeeper in the world, he told GQ Italia: "I’m not going to say, no. There are a lot of great goalkeepers around. I only focus on myself. I know my potential. I believe in myself. I’ve worked really hard to get where I am. I don’t feel I’m a spectacular keeper. I try to do things in the simplest way possible.”