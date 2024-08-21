Mykhaylo Mudryk Chelsea 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Struggling Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk backed to win Ballon d'Or by Ukraine team-mate & Arsenal-linked Georgiy Sudakov

M. MudrykChelseaPremier League

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or by his Ukrainian team-mate Georgiy Sudakov.

  • Mudryk struggling to find his feet at Chelsea
  • Sudakov backs him to shine sooner than later
  • Believes the winger has "no upper limit" to his talent
