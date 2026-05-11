‘Only thing certain for a Chelsea manager is that he gets fired’ - Ruud Gullit explains why top bosses like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp & Jose Mourinho would snub Blues

Gullit admits as much, with the legendary Dutchman watching on from afar as Chelsea endure a testing 2025-26 campaign that may yet leave them without European football of any kind.

A humbling fall from grace has been endured over the course of 12 months that peaked with Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs, alongside Champions League qualification, but now sees the Blues languishing ninth in the English top-flight table.

Ambitious owners have continued to spend heavily in the transfer market, but questions have been asked of the philosophy adopted there - with potential often being favoured over pedigree.