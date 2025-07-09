VIDEO: Chelsea legend Thiago Silva receives special gift from the Blues after Club World Cup showdown against former club with Fluminense

Chelsea legend Thiago Silva, who returned to Fluminense this summer after four remarkable years in London, was recognised in heartfelt fashion by his former club following the Club World Cup semi-final clash. The Premier League outfit progressed to the final riding on the brilliance of Joao Pedro who dazzled with a pair of exceptional goals, one in each half, to seal the victory.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Silva faced his former employers at the CWC

An emotional reunion for the centre-back

The Blues presented him with a jersey after the match Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱