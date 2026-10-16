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'Thank you for giving me the chance to live' - Chelsea legend Petr Cech releases emotional statement 20 years after life-threatening Reading head injury
A defining moment in Premier League history
On the 20th anniversary of one of English football's most infamous incidents, Cech has looked back on the afternoon that nearly cost him his life. The former Czechia international, then 24 and starring for Jose Mourinho's dominant Chelsea side, sustained a depressed skull fracture just seconds into a top-flight clash at Reading's Madejski Stadium.
Following a massive collision with Stephen Hunt, the goalkeeper required lengthy on-pitch treatment before being rushed to the Radcliffe Infirmary's specialist neuro-surgical unit in Oxford later that night. Cech eventually recovered to resume his stellar career, famously sporting a protective headgear that became his worldwide trademark.
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Cech recalls his difficult road to recovery
Taking to social media to share his thoughts, the ex-Chelsea shot-stopper reflected on the enormity of the anniversary. "Yesterday it was 20 years since the 'famous' Reading away game," Cech wrote. "I kept this post for today as everyone seemed to be talking about it yesterday.
"It is undeniably the day that greatly impacted the Premier League, football fans, my closest and of course myself. After 20 years there are many ways to look at it but let's put the whole story into perspective.
"The recovery was hard at the beginning and I had big doubts sometimes, I would return to playing, but I have learnt some valuable lessons along the journey."
Cech went on to explain how the near-fatal incident deepened his appreciation for football and highlighted the fragility of life, teaching him to live every day with purpose. The ordeal also prompted him to revolutionise his routine with cognitive brain training and breathing exercises, while motivating him to secure off-pitch educational qualifications to prepare for his eventual retirement.
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How one incident reshaped player safety
Beyond his personal trauma, the 2006 collision forced English football to modernise its medical procedures. The time it took for Cech to receive hospital care prompted a sweeping review of top-flight safety protocols.
Reflecting on this lasting legacy, Cech noted: "The iconic helmet was born. The Premier League changed the rules around the player's medical safety and the paramedics were present attended every game ever since (and saved many lives in the process)."
The goalkeeper also paid tribute to the Oxford medical personnel who operated on him that night. "To conclude my thoughts, I would like to say thank you again to the medical teams and the Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for giving me the chance to live and allowing me to carry on playing the game I loved, break some records and made millions of fans happy through winning trophies.. and the most precious part - I could become a father."
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Leaving the past behind
Despite the severity of the challenge from Hunt, Cech holds no lingering resentment towards the former Reading winger. The two players previously shared an embrace during a later match at Stamford Bridge to bury the hatchet.
According to Cech, they made a mutual decision to move on from the controversy. "We agreed not to talk about it too much and leave it behind us.. we keep the word," he confirmed.
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