Chelsea hit with £10m fine over 74 financial breaches as FA opts against points deduction

Regarding the financial sanction imposed, the FA stated that the decision represented "an appropriate penalty." This firm action was taken by English football's governing body with the aim to "deter similar misconduct and maintain the integrity of the game."

Meanwhile, the independent regulatory commission made a specific note regarding the self-reporting carried out by the Blues' new management, stating: "Had the club not brought these matters to the attention of the FA, it is unlikely that they would have been discovered."

The club subsequently responded to the conclusion of the investigation via an official statement: "Now the FA process has concluded, this brings all regulatory proceedings against the club to a close."

Chelsea management concluded their statement by expressing gratitude for the constructive dialogue throughout: "We are grateful to Uefa, the Premier League and the FA for their engagement with the club throughout these processes."