Chelsea FC and USMNT star Catarina Macario reportedly nearing NWSL move with San Diego Wave

Her time in London was hampered early by recovery from a long-term ACL injury that sidelined her for 20 months. Although she dealt with recurring fitness issues, Macario was more consistently available in 2025 and won two Women’s Super League titles with the Blues. She has scored 15 goals in 59 appearances for Chelsea.

Macario was notably left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad in January, with manager Sonia Bompastor citing injury concerns related to a heel issue. She has not featured since early December.

At the international level, Macario has scored 16 goals in 29 appearances for the United States women's national soccer team, including eight in 10 matches last year.