Chelsea fan who aimed Nazi salute at Tottenham supporters punished with three-year football ban

GettyPeter McVitieChelsea fan who aimed Nazi salute at Tottenham supporters punished with three-year football banChelseaTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueA Chelsea supporter has been given a three-year ban from football after being convicted for performing a Nazi salute towards Tottenham fans last year.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea fan convicted of racially aggravated offenceGiven fine and three-year football suspensionIncident occurred during match last November