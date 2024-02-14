Chelsea fans Tottenham November 2023Getty
Peter McVitie

Chelsea fan who aimed Nazi salute at Tottenham supporters punished with three-year football ban

ChelseaTottenham HotspurPremier League

A Chelsea supporter has been given a three-year ban from football after being convicted for performing a Nazi salute towards Tottenham fans last year.

  • Chelsea fan convicted of racially aggravated offence
  • Given fine and three-year football suspension
  • Incident occurred during match last November

