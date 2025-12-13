'There is no sense to it' - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca delivers worrying update on Cole Palmer with Blues' attacking talisman still playing through pain after injury return

Maresca said: “Yesterday he finished the session with us with a mixed feeling. Overall he was fine but still a little bit painful.

“Is it something that will have to be managed for the whole season? Hopefully not. But it is something that is a little bit day by day. You can see he’s getting better [and then] some days it can be worse. For instance. After Leeds, he was completely bad the day after and he played half an hour. After Bournemouth he was okay and he played one hour.

“There is not any sense [to it]. It’s day by day that decides how he feels.”

When asked if Palmer has joined the group of players who cannot play in every fixture, alongside the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia when fit, the Italian head coach added: “At the moment, absolutely yes.”