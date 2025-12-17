Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals Estevao injury 'problem' as Blues are forced to sweat on wonderkid's fitness

Speaking after the game, Maresca revealed why Estevao had been omitted from his squad: “He had a small problem. It was a muscle problem. He won’t be available for Newcastle and we will see for the next one.”

The knock is the latest injury blow for Maresca, who was also without Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia. With Estevao missing, Tyrique George and Jamie Gittens were handed places on the wings. However, it was their replacements who turned out to be the match winners as their goals powered the visitors to a 3-1 victory.

It meant back-to-back wins for Maresca, who recently claimed he had experienced the "worst 48 hours" at Chelsea during his stint at Stamford Bridge so far, and the Italian admitted he was happy again after beating Cardiff.

He told reporters: "I’m just happy, we’re going to play another semi-final and I think it’s what the fans deserve. It was a great moment, I appreciate, always thankful. In some moments when you don’t win games, they have been not happy, but it’s normal. But overall, the fans have always been there. These are the kind of games that I fall in love even more with the players because you cannot imagine how easy it is to slip, to slide, because they are tricky games. Every season there are teams that they lost against, you know, League Two or League One. You need to pay attention, you need to do the right things."