Chelsea can't afford another backwards step by cashing in on Enzo Fernandez despite tempting Real Madrid transfer interest

It's unclear who or what the driver is behind the speculation, with the player reportedly 'considering his options' having recently changed agents, while it's claimed Chelsea are 'open to selling' if the price is right. But there is no smoke without fire.
This unwanted noise comes almost exactly three years since Fernandez joined the Blues in a blockbuster £107 million ($131m) move from Benfica. In truth, we have only recently started to see the Argentine at his best, but if the rumours are to be believed, he won't be hanging around much longer.
A fan favourite and one of the faces of BlueCo's 'project' at Stamford Bridge, the club's unpopular owners will me making another serious transfer misstep if they cash in on the World Cup winner during the summer.