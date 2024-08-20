Chelsea making Enzo Fernandez captain after disgraceful Copa America celebrations further highlights Blues' clueless leadership

The Blues' owners could earned some rare praise for taking a strong stance against racism but they instead chose to reward it

It's now four years since former QPR director of football Les Ferdinand revealed that the club's players would no longer be taking the knee in solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"No one is more passionate than me about this topic," the ex-England international explained. "I have spoken on the matter throughout my footballing life. But, recently, I took the decision not to do any more interviews on racism in football because the debate was going around in circles...

"The taking of the knee has reached a point of 'good PR' but little more than that. The message has been lost. It is now not dissimilar to a fancy hashtag or a nice pin badge." Or a shiny new shirt.