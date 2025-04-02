Chelsea consider raiding sister club Strasbourg for Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha as young forward emerges as potential summer transfer target
Chelsea are plotting a summer swoop for promising young Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg as they're eager to sign a No.9.
- Chelsea eyeing Strasbourg's Dutch forward Emegha
- Blues looking to sign a new striker
- Emegha has been one of the in-form strikers in Ligue 1