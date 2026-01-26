Alao has said his goodbyes to Sheffield Wednesday with a post on social media that read: "10 years, endless memories, from the staff, to my teammates, to the fans, forever grateful. Thank you Sheffield Wednesday."

The club's administrators also posted an update regarding his sale: "The transfer includes a substantial upfront payment, along with further protections to ensure the club benefits should Yisa go on to fulfil the potential he has shown. These include performance-related payments and a significant sell-on arrangement. All financial terms will remain undisclosed.

"Our responsibility is to act in the best long-term interests of Sheffield Wednesday and its creditors. This transfer balances immediate value for the club with protection for the future, should Yisa's career develop as we all hope."

