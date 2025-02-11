Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly purchases 49 per cent stake in the Trent Rockets franchise as American billionaire makes shock £40m move into English cricket
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly acquired a 49% stake in the Trent Rockets franchise, as the American billionaire moves into cricket.
- Cain International lodged winning bid in auction
- Become the latest investors in The Hundred
- Spent big on pursuit of success in west London