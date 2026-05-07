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‘Fall apart’ - Chelsea warned off Cesc Fabregas appointment having already seen one ‘wonderful young manager’ flop in the form of Liam Rosenior
Next Chelsea manager: Who should the Blues turn to?
Having parted company with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior during the 2025-26 campaign, Chelsea find themselves in the market for another head coach. Demanding owners, with Todd Boehly heading up that team, need to restore stability in a dugout that has seen a revolving door installed.
Various names have been added to the mix, with the Blues still boasting plenty of appeal despite slipping out of the Premier League’s top seven this season. Big money is always made available in any given transfer window, which allows incoming bosses to put their own stamp on things.
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Maresca and Rosenior sacked during 2025-26 season
Potential has been favoured of late, with Maresca - a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - overseeing Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs before being ushered through the exits. Rosenior was given just 23 games as the Italian’s successor.
Fabregas is another highly-rated coach with his stock on the rise, having impressed many in Italy with Como, but he is only 39 years of age and still learning the ropes in many ways. With that in mind, should Chelsea be looking for a more experienced tactician to take the reins?
Is it too early for Fabregas to take the reins at Stamford Bridge?
Quizzed on whether thetop job at Stamford Bridge has opened up too soon for Fabregas, with the Premier League knowhow of Andoni Iraola or Marco Silva a better fit in the present, ex-Blues defender Dorigo - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of APWin - said: “Yes, absolutely. Because I've seen a lot of Como this season and obviously he's doing an incredible job. They have such a wonderful style of football. His philosophies of where he's been at, they're kind of all melded together and they're producing a really, really good side.
“What's interesting about Como is that every time they seem to get their noses in front or they're leading games in big games - I'm talking about big games - then they kind of fall apart. I've done the Inter game, they were 2-0 up, they lost 4-2. The Coppa Italia, they were 2-0 up again, they lost 3-2. So they're just lacking something.
“And what I would say, he's under a different sort of pressure at Como. Going to a club like Chelsea straight away, I think would be a little too much. I think he's going to be a great manager. He'll get them into Europe, I think - Como, they're going for the Champions League, but they'll probably end up Europa.
“I think he should get a bit more experience because when I talk about styles and wonderful young managers, I could have mentioned the previous manager [Rosenior] - and look what happened there.”
Dorigo went on to say, with Premier League season’s data being factored into the equation by Chelsea as they mull over who to turn to during the summer of 2026: “I get it. I think certainly Fabregas has a better understanding of those top players, but it is different.
“You go back to Graham Potter at Brighton, incredible manager, knows the Premier League inside out, goes to Chelsea and you're dealing with a different level of player and mentality.
“I think with that pressure and not having dealt with that sort of thing before, it's an added difficulty, which clearly a lot of managers haven't been able to get over. So Fabregas, no, not at the moment. I would look elsewhere, but in the future, for sure.”
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Chelsea fixtures 2025-26: FA Cup final and crucial Premier League clashes
Chelsea, who have reached the FA Cup final under the guidance of interim boss Calum McFarlane, have four games left to take in this season - and all of those promise to pose plenty of challenges.
Liverpool will be faced at Anfield on Saturday, Manchester City at Wembley the following week, before wrapping up a late push towards European qualification with a home date against old adversaries Tottenham and a trip to Sunderland.