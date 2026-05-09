Are Chelsea a 'broken club'? Calum McFarlane reacts to Jamie Carragher rant

Interim boss McFarlane has dismissed the notion that his dressing room is fractured, despite the club's worst run of form in recent memory.

Following a disappointing surrender to Nottingham Forest on Monday, the Blues have now lost six consecutive Premier League fixtures, leading to accusations from pundits like Carragher that the fundamental culture at the club has collapsed.

Addressing the "broken" labels and rumours of internal conflict, McFarlane remained steadfast in his support of the players. "The group are disappointed with the performance against Forest," McFarlane said.

"We reviewed it as well. I haven't seen any rows or rifts or anything out of the ordinary. They are elite players who have got to this level by having the talent and the mentality and drive. It's just about bringing it out."



