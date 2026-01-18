AFP
'I know where that came from!' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior suggests he's aware of who leaked 'Lego and clapping' story that infuriated fans
Rosenior in the spotlight at Chelsea
Rosenior has been under scrutiny at Chelsea since moving from Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca as boss. Fans were left infuriated after claims Rosenior doesn't wear gloves during training so players can hear him clap when something goes well and also about his plans to boost morale with Lego-building contests. The new Chelsea head coach is said to be invested in "team-bonding ideas" in a bid to create a happy and fully bonded squad and spole about his approach to management in his first interview after being installed at Stamford Bridge, explaining: "I think I'm demanding. I think I'm honest. Caring, I care about my team, I care about my players, I care about my staff. I’m meticulous and organised, and I have a clear idea of the way I want the game to be played. My job is to create an atmosphere and environment where people enjoy what they do. If you enjoy what you do, you perform better, and if you perform better, you end up winning games of football. So if we are successful, it won't all be about me, but my job is to make sure that we're as organised, as committed, as determined, and we put pride into the shirt. If you do those things, normally, you win games of football."
'I know where that came from' - Rosenior
Rosenior was asked about training sessions after Chelsea's win and suggested he knew where such stories about his methods came from. He said: "Yeah, we've got Lego to come. I know where that came from. I've been doing a lot of clapping as well. I got sent a really, really good article that I enjoyed. I'm a coach and I want to help the players and we'll continue working really hard."
Pedro and Palmer secure Chelsea win
Rosenior oversaw his first Premier League win on Saturday as Chelsea beat Brentford thanks to goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Pedro's goal was his first since the end of December and Rosenior admitted it was important for him to end a barren run.
He told reporters: "Not just this goal, his performance. We went a little bit more direct to take Brentford off the press early in the game. He won every duel. He was outstanding. There was a moment that makes me so happy in the first half. They were breaking on transition. He sprinted back 70 yards and made a tackle. That's what I love. That's what I want to see in my team. I've said to him, not just him, all of the players, the harder you work for the team, your chances come for you. He took his chance magnificently. It was a fantastic strike. I'm really, really excited to work with him and Liam and Marc [Guiu] as my strikers."
Rosenior also had some generous praise for Palmer, adding: "Watch the last 15 minutes of the game and you see the energy he puts into his pressing and his running in for the team; I thought he was outstanding. It's impossible for any player, any team, to be magnificent with the ball in every game, but you can still find a way to win.'
Rosenior set for Champions League test
Rosenior will now look ahead to his first Champions League tie in charge of Chelsea. The Blues take on Pafos on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge and head into the game in 13th place in the standings. Chelsea's final Champions League game is a week later against Serie A champions Napoli, who are managed by former Blues boss Antonio Conte.
