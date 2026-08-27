Getty Images Sport
Welbeck off the mark! Chelsea beat Luton as Fernandez is left out amid Man City links
Welbeck makes instant impact at Stamford Bridge
Danny Welbeck enjoyed a dream start to his Chelsea career, finding the back of the net on his debut to help secure a 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup second round. The 35-year-old, who arrived from Brighton in the summer, proved he still has the predatory instincts required at the top level.
The Blues were in control for much of the contest, taking the lead in the 50th minute when the 35-year-old summer signing from Brighton headed home from close range. Chelsea were then forced to wait until the 79th minute to truly put the game to bed, with the second goal arriving when Hakeem Odoffin inadvertently diverted an attempted clearance into his own net following a dangerous shot from Estevao Willian.
- Getty Images Sport
Fernandez absence sparks transfer speculation
The biggest talking point of the evening occurred before kick-off when Fernandez was notably absent from the team sheet. The Argentine midfielder, who featured as a second-half substitute in Monday's 3-2 Premier League victory over Fulham, was left out entirely amid intense speculation surrounding his future.
Representatives for the midfielder have reportedly held formal talks with City officials, and his absence at Stamford Bridge has only added fuel to the fire regarding a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium.
Keeley heroics keep Luton in the contest
Despite Chelsea's dominance, Luton Town stayed in the game for long periods thanks to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Josh Keeley. The shot-stopper was called into action early and often, producing a stunning double save to deny Cole Palmer in the 11th minute. He followed that up with a spectacular full-stretch dive to push a goal-bound Reece James free-kick around the post.
Luton did offer a threat of their own through set-pieces, with defenders Benny Benagr and Odoffin both finding space in the box, but Chelsea debutant Mike Penders was rarely tested in the Blues' goal. The woodwork played its part when club-record signing Morgan Rogers saw a thunderous volley crash against the crossbar on his home debut. Chelsea pushed for further dominance after their second goal, only to see Keeley produce a pair of brilliant saves to deny both Palmer and Joao Pedro, before substitute Jamie Gittens struck the post in stoppage time to spare Luton from a heavier defeat.
- AFP
Alonso sets sights on Leeds United clash
The victory marked a successful home debut for Xabi Alonso in his first competitive match in charge at Stamford Bridge - a competition that carries added significance for the Spanish manager this season given Chelsea's absence from European football. The win ensures the Blues' name remains in the hat for the third round, where they have been drawn to face Premier League rivals Leeds United during the week commencing 7 September.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting